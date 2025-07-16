PTV, China’s Guangxi Radio & TV station sign cooperation protocol to produce joint documentary

- Advertisement -

XI’AN, China, Jul 16 (APP):XI’AN, China, July 16 (APP): Pakistan Television (PTV) and China’s Guangxi Radio and Television on Wednesday entered into a protocol to jointly plan and produce a documentary titled ‘The Path of Development – Pakistan’.

Ambreen Jan, Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting and Managing Director of PTV, and Zheng Kui, Head of the International Cooperation Department and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Guangxi Radio and TV Station, signed the document as part of commemoration of the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China.

The documentary will consist of two episodes, each 30 minutes in length, and is scheduled to be broadcast around 21st May, 2026 (the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations) on the channels and new media platforms of Guangxi Radio and Television, as well as on the TV channels and new media platforms of Pakistan Television Corporation.

Information Secretary Ambreen Jan is in Xi’an China to participate in the 2nd Television Festival of Shanghai Cooperation Organization Countries.