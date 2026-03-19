PTML (Ufone) enters 5G race armed with largest share of global standard 3.5 GHz spectrum

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistani telecom operator Pak Telecom Mobile Limited (PTML), operating as Ufone, has formally entered Pakistan’s 5G landscape with the largest share of the critical 3500 MHz frequency band, a global standard for 5G connectivity.

Subject to regulatory approvals, the planned amalgamation of Telenor Pakistan into Ufone is expected to position the combined entity, MergeCo, as the largest spectrum holder in Pakistan’s telecom industry.

MergeCo will hold the largest and most diversified spectrum portfolio of 292.4 MHz, 8 MHz more than the closest competitor, spanning low-, mid- and high-frequency bands.

This will position the company to deliver top-quality digital services to both individual and enterprise customers.

PTML (Ufone) followed an aggressive 5G acquisition strategy to secure the largest share in the 3500 MHz band, which is the global benchmark for 5G, alongside an additional 60 MHz in the 2600 MHz band to deliver blazing fast data speeds and a consistently superior user experience.

Moreover, PTML’s 120 MHz contiguous spectrum will support wider 5G channels in line with global standards, translating into higher peak speeds, faster and more stable data throughput, and the ability to serve a significantly larger number of concurrent users, particularly in high-demand urban environments.

Post amalgamation, the MergeCo’s enhanced capacity will unlock a new generation of digital experiences, including seamless ultra-high-definition streaming, immersive cloud gaming, augmented and virtual reality applications, and faster access to a growing ecosystem of digital platforms and services serving both Individual and Corporate customers.

Apart from clocking blistering speeds, MergeCo will lead in nationwide coverage. With 44.8 MHz of spectrum, the largest in the industry, in low-frequency bands such as 850 MHz and 900 MHz, the company is well-positioned to extend reliable internet services across rural and semi-urban areas. The MergeCo will leverage the industry’s largest telecom footprint to deliver consistent coverage, improved quality, and enhanced user experience across Pakistan. This integration will also uplift the overall 4G experience for customers nationwide.

Commenting on this milestone, President & CEO, PTCL & Ufone, Hatem Bamatraf said, “PTML now controls the largest share of the global standard 3.5 GHz spectrum, twice as much as any competitor, giving us the ability to set the benchmark for speed and performance in Pakistan. Especially post Telenor Pakistan integration, we will become the largest spectrum holder in the market, which will put us in a position to take digital services to the next level, delivering faster speeds, broader coverage, and experiences that truly matter to our customers. Our goal has always been to build a network that empowers individuals, businesses, and communities across the country, and today we are closer than ever to making that a reality.”

With its matchless spectrum assets and nationwide footprint, the MergeCo will deliver a seamless, inclusive, and high-quality 5G experience, while continuing Ufone’s legacy as a proudly Pakistani brand committed to connecting and empowering communities.