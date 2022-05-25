PTI’s track record against concept of peaceful protest: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, May 25 (APP): Adviser to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira on Wednesday said that every political party has the right for peaceful protest but track record of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was against the concept of peaceful protest.

Chairman PTI Imran Khan threatened to oust government in his every public gathering but the government would not let his wish fulfilled, he said this while talking to a private news channel.

He said that they were running government collectively with all the allied parties on board and will respect the court orders to save country from political turmoil created by a single party (PTI).

Qamar Zaman said that PTI had the option of submitting application in Deputy Commissioner’s office for seeking permission to a peaceful protest but they refrained and trying to disrupt the country’s peace.