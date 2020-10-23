ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP): Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s members of National Assembly and Sindh Assembly Friday called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

The delegation comprised MNAs Aftab Siddiqui and Ataullah, Sindh MPAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh, Khurram Sher Zaman and Ashraf Qureshi.

Federal ministers Asad Umar and Syed Ali Haider Zaidi, and Sindh Governor Imran Ismail also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters pertaining to development works in Sindh including K-IV water project and Karachi Circular Railway.