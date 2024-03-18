PTI’s founder challenges registrar office’s objection on his appeals

PEMRA
ISLAMABAD, Mar 18 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)’s founder on Monday challenged the objections of Supreme Court’s registrar officer on his appeals against rejection of his nomination papers from NA-89 and NA-122.
The petitioner stated that the registrar office has objected that the appeal was filed with a delay to the top court against the the decision of election tribunal.
It said that the registrar office could only view the petitions administratively and it couldn’t raise objection regarding the maintainability of cases.
It prayed the court to set aside the objections of SC’s registrar office which was raised against the appeals on March 1. It may be mentioned here that the nomination papers of PTI’s founder were terminated due to his conviction.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services