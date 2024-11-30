PTI’s false narrative of dead bodies, an effort to cover up embarrassment of fleeing: Tarar

- Advertisement -

RAWALPINDI, Nov 30 (APP): Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday regretted that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was now resorting to a “false narrative of dead bodies” to cover up the embarrassment of fleeing from the protest site in the Blue Area.

In a media talk regarding fake photos and posts uploaded by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on social media, he said the party had failed to produce even a single video of the firing.

He pointed out that the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences and Polyclinic Hospital had clearly stated that they did not receive any dead bodies.

At first, the PTI claimed that sniper shots were fired, then it was claimed that there was direct firing on the violent protesters, he said.

The minister remarked that three days had passed, but the PTI could not even produce even a single video of direct firing.

Instead, they were sharing old photos and artificial intelligence-generated images on social media including those of Gaza victims of Israeli atrocities. Even one footage of an incident in 2019 was shared when ironically PTI itself was in power.

The Information Minister said that on the contrary, the violent PTI protesters used different weapons against the security personnel and also inflicted damage on public property.

He questioned why the PTI did not post the pictures of martyred rangers, and police personnel who lost their lives in line of duty.

He recalled that once during a public meeting of the founding chairman of PTI in Multan a few years ago, 12 people died in the stampede but that callous person did not stop his speech.

He said that the PTI even posted a fake image showing the entire road in the Blue Area covered in blood.

Tarar said he walked from D Chowk to 7th Avenue but did not see any blood on the road.

“When these people ran away leaving shoes, clothes and vehicles, media channels had shown every corner of this road with no blood anywhere “.

The minister said that a power struggle was going on in the PTI and the absence of top leadership of the party during the protest was its manifestation.

He also condemned the harsh words used by Bushra Bibi against senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja and Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

He said due to the so-called PTI sit-in traders and entrepreneurs had suffered Rs 190 billion in losses per day and the PTI should be asked to pay compensation to them.

The minister said that fake posts were being stamped as fake as a cell has been set up to check fake posts.

He said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were patriotic and they rejected the PTI call for creating chaos and anarchy and only a handful of elements accompanied Gandapur and Bushra Bibi.

Attaullah Tarar said that the PTI could not derail the economy through a false narrative of dead bodies.

He said those who had shared wrong data about dead bodies on social media accounts would have to give evidence or face music.

Castigating KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Tarar said had run away twice and that such people should be ashamed before instigating the people.

They have been exposed, their anti-national agenda has come to the fore, Information Minister.

He said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had presided over a high-level meeting yesterday regarding the law and order situation which was attended among others by heads of security agencies, chief secretaries of Punjab and Sindh governments and Inspector Generals of police.

It was decided in the meeting that no one would be allowed to create chaos and indulge in violence. he said an anti-riot force was being raised to counter such rioters.

He mentioned that there would be a speedy trial of the arrested violent protesters, and they would be brought to justice through effective prosecution.

The minister said the country was on the path of development and economic indicators were becoming positive.

He informed that the stock exchange had crossed the 100,000 mark, foreign exchange reserves were increasing and inflation has come down from 32 per cent last year to 6.9 percent now.

He said that Pakistan’s isolation on the foreign front has ended and delegations of many countries visited Pakistan during seven months.

High-level delegations of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates visited Pakistan. Prime Minister of Malaysia and President of Belarus was Pakistan and many agreements were signed between the two countries.

Moreover, Pakistan had the honour of hosting the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Islamabad.

He said that the resumption of PIA flights to Europe was good news for Pakistan that it would increase the revenue of PIA and it would regain its lost position.

He said that Pakistan’s economy was on the path of improvement thanks to day and night efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

“When we came to power, Pakistan was on the verge of default, we did not accuse anyone and worked day and night for the betterment of the country,” he added.

Shehbaz Sharif’s mission was to restore the country’s economy, he said, adding that these words of the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund were that if Shehbaz Sharif had not been there, Pakistan would have defaulted.