PTI’s anti-govt agenda exposed, says Aqeel Malik

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 30 (APP):The government’s spokesperson on legal affairs Barrister Aqeel Malik Saturday squarely placed the responsibility for the prevailing chaos in the country and the recent attack on Islamabad over the leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The PTI leadership were accused of fueling chaos in Pakistan, with their anti-government agenda being

exposed, Aqeel Ahmad remarked while speaking to PTV News here.

He further said the PTI leadership was starkly divided in recent protests in Islamabad, with internal conflicts and blatant disregard for government directives.

Despite clear warnings, they defied the rules, entering D-Chowk without permission and utilizing KPK machinery in Islamabad to dismantle obstacles, in a brazen display of defiance, he added.

Aqeel Ahmad stated that PTI’s actions were a direct disregard for the government’s repeated warnings, which specified Sangjani, as the only authorized location for PTI protests.

He stated that the PTI leadership abandoned its supporters and violated rules despite receiving fair warnings.

According to him, the PTI leadership’s actions were irresponsible and put their supporters in a critical situation, adding that this incident has raised concerns about the party’s leadership and its commitment to its supporters as well.

“The provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has failed to address the deteriorating law and order situation in the province, instead prioritizing protests in Islamabad”, Aqeel Ahmad added.

Responding to a query, he disclosed that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has formed a task force to investigate the recent operation in Islamabad that aims to probe the matter on merit.