PTI to win GB election with overwhelming majority: Sheikh Rashid

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP): Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Wednesday expressed hope Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win the election in Gilgit-Baltistan with overwhelming majority.

Both the Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) would face the defeat in GB election and it would be held in transparent manner, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said the people of Gilgit-Baltistan were not supporting PPP and PML-N’s corrupts leaders in the elections. The opposition parties were divided in different groups and they could not dislodge the incumbent government through protest or sit-ins, he added.

He said former president Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif had registered corruption cases against each other.

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif was involved in Rs 25 billion corruption charges and he might be disqualified in the same case, he added.

He said the corruption and money laundering cases against the Sharif family would reach logical conclusion soon.