ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said there would be open ballot in the Senate elections and expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would sweep the polls with thumping majority.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the PTI had awarded Senate tickets to the deserving candidates on merit.

He said open ballot in Senate elections would ensure transparency and help strengthening the democracy and democratic institutions in the country.

He accused opposition for the continuity of ‘money culture’ so that it was opposing the constitutional amendment for open ballot in the Senate elections.

“The PTI government is making efforts to get rid of the ‘money culture’ in elections and committed to expose the real faces of people allegedly involved in horse-trading in the past,” he added.

Fawad said Pakistan Peoples party immature leadership had ignored their seniors candidates for the Senate elections.

Replying a query, he said those who were trying to create anarchy were, in fact, facing anarchy within their ranks and the people allegedly involved in taking bribe for Senate elections in the past would reach their logical conclusion soon as investigation was underway into the matter.