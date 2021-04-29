ISLAMABAD, Apr 29 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday expressed the confidence that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would win NA-249 bye-election.
In a tweet, he said all the surveys conducted in connection with NA-249 elections in Karachi showed that PTI was ahead of all parties.
He said with the grace of Allah Almighty today the PTI would emerge victorious in NA- 249.
کراچی میں NA249 کے انتخابات کے سلسلے میں کئے گئے تمام سروے بتاتے ہیں کہ تحریک انصاف کو تمام جماعتوں پر سبقت حاصل ہے، انشاللہ آن کا دن تحریک انصاف کا دن ہو گا
— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 29, 2021