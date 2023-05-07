PTI social media activist regrets, apologizes over his conduct

ISLAMABAD, May 7 (APP): A social media activist of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) team has regretted and apologized over his conduct of propagating against Shuhada of the armed forces of Pakistan through his fake Twitter and Facebook accounts.

On his Twitter handle, Abdul Rehman Kamal, a resident of Charsadda, said that he had been an active social media member of PTI operating from Dubai, UAE.

He further admitted that he was indulged in posting inappropriate language and propaganda against the Shuhada of armed forces on his Twitter account registered with the fake name of Raheela Sadpara.

Kamal had been residing in Dubai and was PTI’s social media team member for the last six years. He had three fake Twitter accounts and one Facebook.

After realizing his mistake, Kamal said, he regretted his past conduct and vowed not to use any unsuitable language or tweets in future.

He also apologized to the bereaved families of Shuhada for his offending posts.

السلام عليكم ۔

پچھلے چند مہینوں سے میرے ٹویٹس سیکیورٹی اداروں کے خلاف ہو رہی ہیں۔ جس سے اداروں اور خصوصاً شہداء کے فیملیز کی دل آزاری ہو رہی ہے۔

یہ عہد ہے کہ آئیندہ کیلئے میرے اکاونٹ سے آرمی یا دیگر سیکیورٹی فورسز کیخلاف کوئی بھی پوسٹ شیئر نہیں ہوگی۔

جو پہلے کئے ہیں اس کیلئے میں… — ʀᴀʜᴇᴇʟᴀ sᴀᴅᴘᴀʀᴀ (@R_Sadpara) May 5, 2023