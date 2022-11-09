ISLAMABAD, Nov 9 (APP): In the wake of Pakistan’s historic win in the semi-finals of T-20 World Cup, Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal while praising the team’s performance quipped a “former cricketer”[referring to Imran Khan]that “he has put the entire nation in a turmoil situation due to his stubbornness”.

Talking to a private news channel, he said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had mobilizing the international community to cooperate in tackling climate change and to help Pakistan in rehabilitation, reconstruction for millions of flood-affected people.

“We want rule of law in the country, equally applicable to all without discrimination but Imran Khan considers himself above the law, but he should follow the country’s constitution,” Ahsan Iqbal added.

On the possibility of imposing Governor’s rule in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ahsan Iqbal said that it was an extreme step but the constitution allowed federation to keep the system running.

“We hope that both provincial governments (of KP and Punjab) will not let things [law and order situation] to go this far,” he expressed hope.

The minister said that groups of few people had blocked the highways which caused disruption to the public lives, terming it as “political hooliganism”.

“The PTI has disrupted the development process in the country by holding protests and marches. The country needs economical revival and rehabilitation of floods affectees rather than marches and protests,” he maintained.