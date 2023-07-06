PTI member GB Assembly Javed Manwa resigns from PTI

GILGIT, Jul 06 (APP):Member of the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly and former Minister of Finance of Gilgit-Baltistan Javed Manwa, here on Thursday announced his resignation from the basic membership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

Talking to media representatives, he said that when political statements clashed with national and regional interests within a party, it was necessary to make a decision in favor of the country and the region. Javed Manwa stated that he had always opposed hostile behavior and policies within the party. He further mentioned that he had strongly condemned the events of 9th and 10th May from the beginning and continued to do so.

Javed Manwa expressed that spreading discorded in the name of politics was not true politics. Regarding his inclusion in another political group, he stated that it was the right of the people in his constituency and a decision would be made after consulting them on whether or not to join any other political party.

