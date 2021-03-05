LAHORE, Mar 05 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi said on Friday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had become the largest party in the Senate after recently held polls in the upper house of the parliament.

Talking to the media at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he said that the PTI had made substantial gains in the Senate elections. He alleged that everyone knew that how one seat was bought in the Senate polls.

He said that the country was making progress and showing improvement in different sectors which could be witnessed by all.

Zaidi said that challenges did come in a journey of progress and prosperity, adding that country’s exports were increasing which was a very good omen.

For achieving desired results, it was essential to move with a combination of politics and administration, he added.

He said that in the last two-and-a-half years, the incumbent government had not done politics, adding that one could witness maximum administration during the period of time aimed at strengthening the system.

To a question, he said that the incumbent government sincerely wanted to make electoral process transparent for which a bill was also presented in the National Assembly.