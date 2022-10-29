PTI long march aims at creating chaos, unrest: Sanaullah

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP): Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah on Saturday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan wanted to create such a law and order situation that might trigger clashes between the people and law enforcement agencies.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said that PTI’s long march was aimed at shedding the blood of innocent people in the federal capital.

The minister also released Gandapur’s purported audio leak, claiming PTI bringing arms to the capital.

He accused Imran Khan of planning to spread chaos in the name of the long march, citing purported leaked audio of Ali Amin Gandapur, who could be heard speaking about bringing ammunition for the long march.