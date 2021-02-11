ISLAMABAD, Feb 11 (APP):Federal Minister for education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood on Thursday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s leadership was making efforts to hold senate election by open balloting from 2013.

Talking to a private TV channel, he said the government wanted to hold forthcoming senate election in transparent manner so it had tabled the senate amendment bill in the parliament.

The minister said the opposition parties were also in favor of the open balloting in senate election as the Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had signed Charter of Democracy (CoD) and holding senate election through show of hands was part of it but now they were opposing it for political scoring.

He said the opposition should support the government’s bill in the National Assembly if they are in favor of transparency and against horse trading in senate election in true sense.

Shafqat Mehmood said the all tactics of opposition parties were flopped against the government and they were badly disappointed, adding the government was strongly against the horse trading and corruption and it would not allow to give National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) to anyone.