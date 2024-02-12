Election day banner

PTI leaders’ bail extended in vandalism case

PTI leaders' bail extended in vandalism case
ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders Amir Masood Mughal and Malik Muhammad Rafique in the protest and vandalism case.
Accused Amir Masood Mughal and Malik Muhammad Rafiq appeared before the court along with their lawyers.
The case was adjourned till February 14.
Three cases were registered against Muhammad Rafique, and four against Amir Masood in different police stations, including Sangjani, Karachi Company, Noon, and Golra.

Serving the nation since 1947 by providing an accurate, objective, uninterrupted flow of news to the people, the national news service is pursuing a comprehensive strategy to transform the existing news operations into a forward-looking service – APP Digital for its diverse subscriber-base and the public.

Follow Us

APP Services