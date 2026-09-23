PTI intends to politicize institution, says Talal Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD, Sep 23 (APP):Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhary on Wednesday accused the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) of seeking greater political control over institutions in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through proposed changes to the provincial police law.

Speaking to a private television channel, Chaudhary alleged that the proposed legislation would give the provincial government greater influence over the police, including political appointments at the behest of the chief minister. Reports on the proposed KP Police Act 2026 say it would give the chief minister a larger role in police policy and the appointment, transfer and removal of senior police officers.

Chaudhary said such changes could affect the structure and functioning of the police, which he described as one of the country’s key public institutions.

Responding to a question about political dialogue, the minister said the federal government had consistently prioritised negotiations but alleged that the PTI had repeatedly avoided engaging in talks.

He also criticised the PTI’s planned protest, saying the party should pursue legal and political issues through the relevant constitutional and legal forums rather than through street demonstrations.

The PTI, meanwhile, has said its planned September 27 long march is intended to pursue what it describes as its constitutional and legal rights. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi said on Wednesday that peaceful protest was a constitutional and legal right