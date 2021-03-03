PTI ideology to emerge victorious in Senate elections: Firdous

ISLAMABAD, Mar 03 (APP): Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the ideology of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf would emerge victorious in the Senate elections.

Talking to the media persons here, she said the elements who tried to undermine the sanctity of vote will face defeat in the polls of upper house.

She regretted that politics of opposition parties is based on protecting the ill gotten money and the vested interests.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the video clip of Ali Hyder Gilani exposed the mindset of Pakistan Democratic Movement. She said that Yousuf Raza Gilani and the PPP undermined the values and norms of democracy.

She said after release of this video Mariam Nawaz and her twitter account were silent.

She said that the video has shown that how low the opposition could fall for the sake of political gains.

She said that Ishaq Dar is a fugitive who has proved that he can do anything for personal interests.

She said Yousuf Raza Gilani’s dream of victory in Senate elections would not materialise.

The SACM said that as finance minister Hafeez Sheikh was working hard to improve the economy and the PTI was committed to bring positive change in the life of the common man.

She said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a family and every member of PTI stands by the ideology of his party.