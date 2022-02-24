PTI govt to deliver skills to youth on priority : Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (APP):Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Thursday said it was priority of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government to impart technical training to youth enabling them self-sufficient in the society.

Addressing at an award ceremony here, he said “Skills for All” program had started under the banner of the ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ to provide training to youth in 250 courses in more than 1,000 universities and technical educational institutions.

He said the government had so far granted around 92,000 scholarships on merit to male and female students from all public sector universities under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Programme, a key component of Prime Minister’s Ehsaas Programme.

“Youth are asset of the country, the government providing ample opportunities to help youth standing on their own feet through such programmes,” he noted.

The minister said government was materializing social welfare projects as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. Some 34 social protection programmes were running under the umbrella of Rs 260 billion Ehsaas Programme, he added.

Similarly, he said the government was creating conducive business environment to boost trade, economic activities in the country.

Farrukh said Sehat Insaf Card was a flagship programme of PTI government , adding the programme was facilitating downtrodden people for free medical treatment up to Rs 1 million.