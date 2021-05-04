PTI govt spending huge amount for development of Karachi: Asad

ISLAMABAD, May 4 (APP):Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umer Tuesday said the federal government was spending huge amount for development of Karachi.

The last government of Pakistan Peoples Party could not pay proper attention for welfare of the people living in the province , he said while talking to a news channel program.

The people did not have basic necessities of life like clean drinking water near to their homes, he lamented. The roads were broken in many areas of Karachi, he said adding that the people did not have proper facilities in the hospitals. Commenting on corona vaccine, he said federal government had provided the vaccine to Sindh while the PPP ruling in Sindh for the last many years had failed to take public welfare initiatives.

The minister said that Pakistan Muslim League-N could not lend support to the government of Azad Jammu and Kashmir regarding corona vaccine. He revealed that all the vaccine dozes were being supplied by the Center to AJK hospitals to fulfill the requirement of the corona patients.

Replying to a question about results of NA-249, he said the voters of Karachi had used their right of vote for Prime Minister Imran Khan. He admitted that due to low turn out, the candidate of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), could not obtain the required number.

Asad Umer said that there was need to reorganize the party in the constituency so that popularity graph of the ruling party could be maintained in a befitting manner.

To another question about mishandling of corona situation in Pakistan, the Chief of National Command and Control (NCOC) said the world Bank, World Economic Forum and leaders of developed nations had acknowledge the role of Pakistan in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Giving example of the rival country India, he said neighboring region had full potential to manufacture the vaccine and cylinders but the rising number of deaths had exposed the bad health system there.

The minister said it was the blessing of Almighty that Pakistan had controlled the dangerous affects of virus with better management.

About the performance of K-Electric, he said the people were facing load shedding because of mismanagement of K-Electric.

He said federal government had extended maximum support to many institutions working under the provincial government.

He added that people of Karachi had great regard for the Prime Minister Imran Khan and that was the reason, we had clinched the previous elections.