PTI govt saves public money in highways’ construction: PM

ISLAMABAD, Jan 6 (APP): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday congratulated the Ministry of Communication and National Highway Authority (NHA) for saving public money through transparency and digitization and achieving 138% reduction in the cost of constructing four-lane highway when compared with PML-N government.





Imran Khan in a twitter post also mentioned 125% increase in revenues as well as freeing the land worth Rs. 5.18 billion from encroachments as the government’s achievements.

“All this [was achieved] despite global price hikes and inflation,” he remarked.

Congratulations to Min of Communication & NHA for saving public money through transparency & digitisation:4 lane highway – 138% reduced cost from PMLN govt; 125% increase in revenues & Rs.5.18 bn worth land freed from encroachments. All this despite global price hikes & inflation pic.twitter.com/50kqlFDgAQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 6, 2022

The Prime Minister in his tweet also shared data which showed that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) government spent Rs. 172 million as against Rs. 411 million of the PML-N government (2013-18) on the construction of 4-Lane Highway, depicting 138% reduction in cost.

Similarly, the data shared by Imran Khan, also showed 53% reduction in the cost of constructing 4-Lane Motorway with PTI government spending Rs. 385 million against Rs. 606 million spent by PML-N government (2013-18).

The data also showed that the PTI government spent Rs. 53 million as against Rs. 80.1 million per kilometer on the rehabilitation of roads, achieving 51% reduction.

The Prime Minister, in his twitter post also shared the data which showed that the PTI during the first three and half years had generated Rs. 184.14 billion of revenues [in communication sector] as against Rs. 81.78 billion of the PML-G government in the same period, depicting 125% increase.