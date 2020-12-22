ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), government was not scaring off long march or en masse resignation of opposition parties.

“The ruling party was not going anywhere, “ he said while talking to a private television channel. The long march or resignation being planned by Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), could not topple the democratically elected government, he claimed.

The entire regime of Pakistan Muslim League-N including Ex Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, were responsible for damaging the economy of Pakistan, he stated.

Nawaz Sharif and other leaders of PML-N, had fled the country after plundering the national money, he added.

He made it clear that members of the ruling party would not move anywhere in any circumstances. The minister said that incumbent government would complete its constitutional tenure under the leadership of Imran Khan.

In reply to a question about irregularities in BRT project, he said that the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, working under PTI members had launched an inquiry to know the facts.