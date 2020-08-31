PTI govt. fully committed to remove sense of deprivation among South Punjab people: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP):Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf’s government was striving to fulfill its commitment made with the residents of South Punjab and remove their sense of deprivation.

In a press statement, he said that establishment of South Punjab secretariat, functioning of chief secretary South Punjab and inspector general police, besides appointments of ten different secretaries for the area had been certain steps in that regard.

The veteran PTI leader while congratulating the residents of South Punjab, further said that functioning of the South Punjab secretariat and amendments in the Rules of Business were the vital practical steps for the establishment of the province.

The PTI’s government had proved with the concrete steps that it was committed to fulfill its promises made with the people of the area, he added.

Qureshi said In sha Allah, all the administrative affairs and the related important decisions would be made in the South Punjab secretariat. The people of Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan would need not to visit Lahore anymore for the redressal of their grievances. Their issues would be resolved at their doorsteps, he added.

The foreign minister, as a representative of the area, also expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan for taking personal interest and making efforts on priority basis for the removal of deprivation among the people of the people.

He also lauded chief secretary South, IG South Punjab and the whole administration for making best security arrangements on the occasion of Muharram ul Haram.