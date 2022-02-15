PTI govt enjoys full support of allies: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP): Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would complete its constitutional term with the support of allied parties.

There was no threat to Prime Minister Imran Khan from the opposition’s no-confidence move and he would again form the government after winning next general elections, he said addressing a press conference.

Flanked by Minister of Defence Pervez Khattak, he said the PTI had strengthened its position after re-polling for the first phase local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa . Prime Minister had assigned the task to PTI KP President Prevaiz Khattak to work hard for the victory of party’s candidates in the second phase of LG elections, he added.

Taking a jibe at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Fazl-ur-Rehman, Farrukh said the Maulana had lost popularity among the public after his party faced a humiliating defeat in the Tehsil Mayor elections of Dera Ismail Khan and other districts.

He said no one would escape from the long arm of law and those who had looted the national wealth ruthlessly would be held accountable. The people like the Maulana would no more enjoy power and instead would be convicted for their wrongdoings, he added.

To a query, Farrukh said the government had put the economy on right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.