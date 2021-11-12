PTI govt determined to control inflation: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Nov 12 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhary Fawad Hussain Friday said the his government is determined to control inflation in the country and striving hard to bring it down by taking inclusive measures.

PTI’s Core Committee Meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, discussed various issues including electoral reforms, local government elections, prevailing situation in Afghanistan, and core inflation in the country.

Briefing the media, the minster said that the meeting took party members into confidence over the steps being taken by the government to control the inflation.

He said, inflation had become a global phenomenon due to Covid-19 pandemic, which badly affected world’s major economies including the United States of America, United Kingdom and the European Union, whereas the other countries were facing severe economic pressure due to corona virus pandemic.

The minister said Pakistan countered these challenges effectively and comparatively enjoying better economic condition.

The investment sector, Fawad said, had attracted Rs 600 billion in agriculture sector with an additional amount of Rs 1100 billion, while the income of mason, plumber, shopkeepers has increased manifold.

The sale of automobiles had registered significant increase. Urea fertilizer was available at subsided to farmers.

The government was considering to provide relief to the people who were bearing the brunt of inflation, he added.

Fawad said the meeting decided to increase funding under different initiatives including health, Ehsaas and Kamyab Pakistan Programmes to facilitate the people.

Prim Minister Imran Khan, he said was the only leader having vote bank in all federating units. The coalition parties have also expressed their confidence over the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the committee appreciated the Prime Minister for his appearance before the Supreme Court on short notice to ensure rule of law in the country.

He said the federal government was committed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections through electoral reforms and the National Assembly Speaker was in contact with the opposition to evolve consensus in that regard.

He said, if opposition disagreeing with the government’s proposed electoral reforms then it should present their own electoral reforms and the government would consider it. PTI was the only federating party committed to take measures for the welfare of the country, he added.

“A mechanism has already been finalized regarding the use of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and the government just wanted consensus on it,” he remarked.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that matters related to local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also discussed during the meeting.

In response to a question, he said how can Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari speak about the country’s politics… even he did not know about the streets of his native town Larkana.

Responding to another question about election commission of Pakistan, he said Adviser to the Prime Minister for Parliamentary Affaris Dr Babar Awan had a meeting the ECP and both agreed to work together.

Commenting on the recent defeat of Pakistan Cricket Team in semi-final of T20 world cup, he said the entire nation was proud of their national heroes who performed well throughout the tournament.