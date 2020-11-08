ISLAMABAD, Nov 08 (APP): Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan on Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to providing all basic facilities to the public at their doorstep without any discrimination.

Addressing a public meeting after inaugurating a gas supply road construction schemes in Lalazar-II Wah Cantonment Taxila, he said the government was spending millions of rupees for carrying out different development projects in the area.

The minister said the government was fulfilling its commitment to make Pakistan a strong and vibrant state by all means where the coming generations would lead peaceful and prosperous lives.

“We will remove the public’s sense of deprivation and make them prosperous,” Ghulam Sarwar said, adding the PTI government would purge the country of looters and corrupt elements. “Those who have betrayed the country will have a tragic end.”

He said it was the hallmark of the PTI that it had defeated the two major political parties in the last general elections and formed the government as per the mandate given by the masses to serve the country.

The minister said today the country needed greater national unity to fail sinister designs of the anti-state elements, adding, it was unfortunate that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), an alliance of opposition parties, were busy in advancing the narrative of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi.