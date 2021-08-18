PTI government completed three years in power: Ali Muhammad Khan

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) government completed its three years in power.

In a tweet, he said that Almighty Allah gave us the responsibility of power in a challenging situations, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan was chosen by Allah for this work. “It was not an easy task”, he added.

The minister said that the economy and institutions had come to a standstill due to years of looting and corruption, adding that thanks to Allah for it was gradually improving.