PTI founder’s tone reflects deep frustration, says  Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Apr 08 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Senator Irfan Siddiqui said on Monday that the PTI founder’s angry tone in a recent media talk revealed his deep frustration, possibly due to feeling sidelined.

Commenting on the PTI founder’s media talk, he explained that the founder’s distress doesn’t stem from any mission but rather from the fact that he hasn’t been contacted yet.

Flatly denying any possibility of a deal with PTI, he stated that, to his knowledge, there haven’t been any discussions about extending a deal to the PTI founder.

Regarding PTI’s attempt to form a grand alliance, he stated that the government is not concerned about it because all the parties joining hands with PTI have democratic principles, unlike PTI itself.