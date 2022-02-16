PTI faces criticism with open hearts: Shahbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was the only political party, which faced criticism with open hearts.

The PTI had always respected the courts and their decisions but on the other side the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had the history of attacking them, he said while talking to a private news channel.

The SAPM said the PML-N leaders were in the habit of using derogatory language against their opponents.

Shahbaz Gill said PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif was convicted by the court and was a declared absconder.

He said the Model Town Lahore incident was the worst example of misuse of state power. by the PML-N leaders. Innocent people, including women, children and elderly citizens were brutally shot by the police at the behest of then rulers, he added

To a question, he said the incumbent government was not in favour of gagging the media, which should play a positive role in the national development.