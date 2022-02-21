PTI enjoys full parliamentary, public support: Shafqat Mahmood

FAISALABAD, Feb 21 (APP):Federal Minister for Education & Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Monday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was safe, in the saddle with the overwhelming parliamentary and public support and a booster dose of its allies.

He was addressing a press conference at Circuit House, along with Raja Yasir Humanyun Sarfraz, Provincial Minister for Higher Education and General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab.

The minister said, “The opposition had started making hue and cry immediately after the PTI came to power”.

They hurled repeated threats of resignation from assemblies, and long march to intimidate the government, but all their threats fizzled out, and now they were staging a new drama of ‘No confidence motion’, which was just to keep themselves alive in the media, he added.

He termed the opposition day-dreamers, adding that the government had no threat from the defeated elements, who had been rejected by masses. The PTI government would completes its constitutional term, and continue to serve masses with the active support of its allies, he added.

He said that objective of his visit to Faisalabad was to take the party workers into confidence and to get feedback from them regarding his ministry. “We also discussed the issues relating to the upcoming Local Government (LG) elections,” he added.

He said that the public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin and Vehari was a great success which gave a clear and sound message to the opposition that they still stand steadfast with the PTI. He said, “The PTI is the biggest parliamentary party, and people have full confidence in its leadership”.

This gathering should be an eye-opener for the opposition, who were trying to deceive masses on one or another pretext of long march, people’s movement and now “No confident motion”. All the previous moves proved a total failure as masses refused to support their negative agenda, he added.

He said people were fully aware that Asif Ali Zardari and Nawaz Sharif had looted the country. It is a clique of looters and plunderers, who are dependent on each other, not only in corruption but also in enjoying power, he added.

The minister said the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, would complete its five-year term. He said, “We have initiated a number of projects to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state”. He particularly mentioned the Sehat card scheme and said that each and every individual could get best medical treatment up to Rs.1 million in the private or public hospitals of his own choice.

He thanked the people of Faisalabad, who reposed full confidence in the PTI during last elections and hoped that they would once again vote it to power for the accomplishment of its innovative and mega welfare projects.

Responding to a question, he said that the opposition had no public backing to hold gatherings like the PTI.

He said the PTI remained in touch with masses. “Now we are further strengthening our relationships with the people by reorganising the PTI at the grassroots level,” he added.

Responding to yet another question about Jahangir Tareen, he said he had given no statement against the PTI as he was still part of the party. Regarding his meetings with the opposition leaders, the minister said that it was a routine matter, but it could not be said that he (Tareen) would support the opposition.

“The PTI government is also fighting against mafias, nurtured by the previous rulers and are committed to weeding them out to give maximum relief to the masses,” he added.

About the government allies, he said they had proved their commitment with the PTI and they would remain part of the government.

He announced that the PTI would fully participate in the local government elections and the party workers would emerge victorious to continue their agenda of public welfare.

Chairman NA Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue & Economic Affairs Faizullah Kamoka, Provincial Minister for Colonies & Culture Mian Khayal Ahmad Kastro, MPA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar, MPA Firdous Rae and other PTI leaders were also present.