PTI destroyed national institutions during their three-year tenure: Rana Tanveer

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Senior Leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N Rana Tanveer Hussain criticized that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in their three years tenure had destroyed all national institutions and left country’s economy in bad shape while the soaring inflation has rendered the lives of the poor masses miserable.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PML-N government under a dedicated leadership of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif would reshape the economic policies to move towards a strong growth.

He said PML-N government is committed to revival of economy and will undertake all necessary steps required to boost its growth.

He criticize the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for using uncivilized language and malicious campaign against national institutions, adding, opposition should desist from pinpointing heads of the institutions.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) wanted political stability in the country and electoral reforms for transparent future elections, he added.

Replying a question, he said that all allied parties have completed the talks related to the distribution of ministries, however, the PML-N led government would take its all allied parties in confidence while taking any decision for formation of cabinet.