PTI commitments with IMF sandwich Pakistan between devil and deep sea: Interior Minister

FAISALABAD, Jan 07 (APP): Federal Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan said that the PTI commitments with International Monetary Fund (IMF) had sandwiched Pakistan between the devil and deep sea, however, the present government was trying its optimum best to control the situation perpetrated due to harsh conditions of the IMF.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of a new NADRA Center near Painsara on Jhang Road here on Saturday evening, he said that the PTI government first inked documents with IMF and then backed out from its commitments which landed Pakistan into a very in alarming situation.

“If present government tries to fulfill the harsh conditions of IMF, it jacks up the inflation and price spiral coupled with economic set back. If we back out from these conditionalities, then our economic survival will become next to impossible and even our friendly countries cannot extend financial help to us”, he added.

He said that some elements were intentionally creating uncertainty for their ulterior political motives. Their propaganda was practically double-edged sword as they wanted to create problems for the sitting government in addition to pushing Pakistan towards bankruptcy.

“However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his economic team is making sincere efforts to overcome this situation and hopefully the people will hear a good news very soon near future”, he added.

He said that during the period of Nawaz Sharif, the growth rate was as high as 6.2 per cent. Dollar was stable at Rs 105. Similarly the prices of electricity and gas were stable and affordable for the common people.

He said that at that time the global economic analysts were optimistic that Pakistan was progressing satisfactorily but an incompetent person was clamped on Pakistan who reversed the economic gains of the PMLN government.

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan is cutting ribbon to inaugurate NADRA Office at Jhang Road Painsara. APP

The minister said that the only objective of this incompetent person was to malign the opposition and he was fully involved in political engineering. During his tenure, false and unfounded cases were instituted against his political opponents but not even a single case was proved in the court of law.

Without naming Imran Khan, the minister termed him as an absolute liar and said, “He was blaming that I have murdered 20 people. He was enjoying full powers in federal and provincial governments. He was in a position to prove myself guilty of these allegations but he used it just as a tool of political maligning and hence he was forced to get registered yet another false heroin case against me”.

“This person is hoodwinking the masses especially the youth. He is promoting culture of abusive language, hate and obscenity. The people must reject him with their vote power as the country may face any mishap if he usurped the power again through illegal means”, the minister added.

Rana Sana Ullah said that Wazirabad attach was a personal deed of a person who was apprehended then and there and he also confessed the crime but PTI was making false propaganda of three culprits only to keep this case alive for their political maneuvering.

He said that a NADRA Center had been established in Painsara while he was trying to setup other centers in Aminpur Bungalow and Ramdewali Sargodha Road besides increasing 3-4 times capacity of Main Centre Faisalabad to facilitate the people.

He said that identity card was the basic need of every individual and this facility would be provided to them at their doorstep.

He said that he was also working on plan to establish desks of Passport Office in NADRA Centers so that people could get this facility in a hustle-free environment.

He said that federal government had provided development grant of Rs.500 million for his constituency NA-106. This amount had been equally distributed in two provincial constituencies PP-108 and PP-109 so that the basic problems being confronted by the people of this area could be resolved on top priority basis.

He assured that he would also try to get more funds to undertake maximum development projects in his constituency.

He said that PMLN gained power in Punjab for a short time. During this period a number of development schemes worth Rs.425 million were included in Annual Development Program (ADP) for this constituency. The present Punjab government tried to stop work on these schemes but could not do so as all fundamental requirements were fully fulfilled.

MPA Mian Ajmal Asif and Director General NADRA Sargodha Region Naveed Jan also addressed the function while a large number of people including area notables were present on the occasion.

Director General NADRA Sargodha Region Naveed Jan presenting shield to Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan during inaugural ceremony of NADRA Office. APP

Earlier, Federal Interior Minister unveiled the plaque and cut the ribbon to formally inaugurate NADRA Centre Painsara.

Later, NADRA Director General Naveed Jan also presented a shield to the federal minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan.