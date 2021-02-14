ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz Sunday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had awarded the Senate tickets to the candidates belonging to all the provinces to have majority seats in the upcoming elections.

Prime Minister Imran Khan being a party chairman had given Senate tickets to the candidates on recommendations of Parliamentary committee, he said talking to a private news channel.

The minister said all the tickets had been awarded to the candidates after consultation. He added the tickets were awarded to those workers loyal to the party.

He expressed hope that the PTI would emerge a victorious party in the Senate. He claimed that all allied party members who would support the government in the forthcoming polls.

He said the PTI government was committed to conduct the Senate election through open balloting to discourage horse trading practice to ensure transparency in it.

It was mentioned in Charter of Democracy (CoD), which was signed by two former prime ministers in 2006 that the Senate polls should be carried out through open voting, he added.

Shibli Faraz said PM Imran Khan being a popular leader was taking all decisions in larger national interest to put the country on the path of development and prosperity.