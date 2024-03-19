PTI approaches IHC to hold gathering in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Mar 19 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has submitted an application to the Islamabad High Court (IHC), seeking permission to hold a political gathering in Islamabad on March 30 at 10 PM.

The application was submitted by PTI leader Amir Mughal on Tuesday through Shere Afzal Marwat. The pleader named the Secretary of the Interior, the Chief Commissioner of Islamabad, and the IG of Islamabad as respondents in the application.

PTI requested the court to grant permission to hold the political gathering at any venue, including F-9 Park, D-Chowk, or a parade ground.

The petition urged the court to issue a restraining order against the respondents to prevent the blocking of roads and any actions against party workers.