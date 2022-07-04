PTI apologises to Donald Lu, US govt: Asif

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (APP):Defense Minister Khawaja Asif on Sunday said the former ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had apologised to US Assistant Secretary of State Donald Lu.

The defence minister, in a statement, said the evidence pertaining to a meeting of a PTI leader with the US officials as well as the party seeking pardon from the US government were available with the government.

The revelation came against the backdrop of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan repeatedly accusing the top US diplomat Donald Lu of using threatening language in a meeting with the then Pakistani ambassador to the US when a no-confidence motion was being moved against him.

The one who had been shouting anti-US slogans in Pakistan was now on his knees and seeking apology from US, Asif said.

The minister said Imran Khan had admitted that he had committed a mistake and requested to start everything “from where it all started” – from the time when he started accusing the US of backing a ‘regime change operation’ in Pakistan.

He said Imran had conveyed to the diplomat that he wanted to settle issues with the US.

He chided Imran by saying that where all his arrogance had gone as he was now begging Lu to resolve issues that surfaced following his hard-hitting speeches against Lu and the US.