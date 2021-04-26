PTI always respects court decisions: Farukh Habib

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):Parliamentary Secretory for Railways Farukh Habib on Monday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) always respected court decisions but the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had always criticized and violated the courts decisions.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the present government was working for betterment of the country and welfare of its people.

He said PTI leadership is making efforts to up-lift the country and improving living standard of common people as well.

Farukh Habib said PTI led government would complete its constitutional tenure as the people of the country had given their mandate in favor of PTI for five years, adding they had full confidence on the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Replying to a question, he said PTI leadership has broad based thinking but not protecting his personal interests.

He said the opposition had failed to topple the incumbent government as it had made all tactics to achieve its objectives, adding opposition was disintegrated and its major political parties including the Pakistan Peoples Party and PML-N were combating with each other just for taking seat of opposition leader in the Senate.

He said PML-N leadership was declared absconder by the courts but it was claiming that he had believed in supremacy of law, adding the whole politics of PML-N was based on lies.

To another query, he said there was no any forward block in PTI as its all parliamentarians are fully intact under the brave leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.