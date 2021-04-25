ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was a metaphor for the politics of the people of Pakistan and hope for politicians.

In a tweet, he said Imran Khan’s struggle was for a society where law enforcement would equal for the strong and the weak.

پاکستان تحریک انصاف پاکستان کےعوام کی سیاست اور سیاستدانوں پر امید کا استعارہ ہے عمران خان کی جدوجہد ایک ایسے سماج کی ہے جہاں طاقتور اور کمزور پر قانون کا نفاذ یکساں ہو، یہ تحریک ابھی جاری ہے اور انشاللہ عمران خان کی قیادت میں نیا پاکستان بن کر رہے گا۔ #25YearsOfPTIStruggle https://t.co/LzuOhceSai — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 25, 2021

The minister said that this movement was still going on and with the grace of Allah Naya Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan would become a reality.