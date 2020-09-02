PTDC to launch portal for attracting foreign tourists

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP): Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) will soon launch a portal to promote the country’s tourist attractions across the globe through virtual galleries, videos and documentaries.

“PTDC is all set to launch an exclusive e-portal in near future to provide a world class exposure to Pakistan’s tourist attractions through one click,” a senior officer of the corporation told APP on Wednesday.

He said the portal was a part of the ‘Brand Pakistan Programme’ which was in final stages. It was meant to promote the country as customized brand across the globe, he added.

The officer said the portal would consist of a user-friendly interface to interact with the prospective tourists and give them necessary and latest information about the country’s tourist attractions.

He said a ten-year road-map to invigorate tourism industry was also on the cards.

The ‘National Tourism Strategy 2020-2030’ will ensure maximum utilization of its huge resources for sustained economic growth, poverty alleviation and reduced social inequalities.

He said the strategy was guided by a vision (2020-2030) that envisages: A mature, sustainable and responsible tourism industry contributing significantly to the economic development of Pakistan and the quality of life of all her people, primarily through job creation, social inclusion and economic growth.

“The NTS will raise the industry’s competitiveness and ensure maximum utilization of Pakistan’s natural, cultural, historical and geographical assets.”

He said the salient features of the strategy included sustained economic growth, employment creation, poverty reduction, safety and security of tourists, roads and efficient transport services, comfortable and hygienic accommodation and restaurants, value shopping, efficient telecommunication services and access to quality health services.

As a part of National Tourism strategy, he said a 5-year National Tourism Strategy Action Plan (2020-2025) had also been prepared that provided a road-map for an effective implementation of the strategic efforts to boost tourism.