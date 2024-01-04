PTCL group renews partnership with TPL trakker for provision of ICT services

ISLAMABAD, Jan 04 (APP): Pakistan’s largest telecommunications and integrated ICT services provider, PTCL Group (PTCL & Ufone 4G), and leading GPS tracking and IoT services provider, TPL Trakker have renewed their partnership for the continued provision of the state-of-the-art machine to machine (M2M) and ICT services to TPL Trakker under PTCL Group Business Solutions.

Group Chief Business Solutions Officer (GCBSO), PTCL & Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan, and CEO, TPL Trakker, Rao Salman signed the agreement at TPL Trakker headquarters in the presence of senior officials from both organizations said a news release.

Under this agreement, PTCL Group will provide wireless connectivity and a host of bundled services to TPL Trakker, to enable the company’s premium and efficiency-boosting vehicle tracking, performance management, and other IoT services.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Group Chief Business Solutions Officer, PTCL & Ufone 4G, Zarrar Hasham Khan said, “PTCL Group being the National company is proud to be major proponent of technological enablement and transformation in Pakistan.

Our connectivity and ICT services provide great deal of ease and enablement to our enterprise customers, like TPL Trakker, who in turn extend game-changing products and services to the people of Pakistan. We are steadfast in our commitment to further enhancing conduciveness for tech-based innovation and transformation in Pakistan.”

CEO, TPL Trakker, Rao Salman said, “We are proud to announce a historic expansion of our collaboration with PTCL Group, propelling us towards undoubted leadership in the Pakistani IoT landscape. This renewed partnership reaffirms our joint commitment to our unwavering focus on connectivity and positions us as pioneers in developing and delivering cutting-edge IoT solutions.

Capitalizing on our local insights and harnessing PTCL’s specialized knowledge, we aspire to deliver state-of-the-art solutions that is customized to meet the distinctive requirements of our diverse clientele. This strategic alliance paves the way for innovation, efficiency, and seamless nationwide connectivity. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our stakeholders for their continued support as we embark on this transformative journey together.”

PTCL Group and TPL Trakker excel in leveraging digital technology to enable and empower their respective customers, besides contributing immensely to the growth and development of ICT technologies in Pakistan. The mutual collaboration enhances their impact on a larger scale to help enrich and strengthen Pakistan’s digital landscape.