PTCL announces maintenance on submarine cable

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) has announced a planned maintenance activity on one of its submarine cables to repair a faulty repeater.

According to a PTCL Group spokesperson, the maintenance work—being carried out by an international cable consortium—will commence on October 14, 2025, around 11 a.m. PST, and may continue for up to 18 hours.

During this period, customers may experience temporary degradation in internet services.

The spokesperson expressed regret over the inconvenience and assured that all necessary measures are being taken to minimize service impact.