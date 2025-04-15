PTA sets up dedicated stall at convention 2025 to facilitate overseas Pakistani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 15 (APP):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has set up a dedicated stall at the Overseas Pakistanis Convention 2025, being held in Islamabad from April 13 to 15, to facilitate overseas Pakistanis with telecom-related services and information.

The stall offers streamlined guidance on telecom regulations, mobile device registration, and digital services tailored for the diaspora, said a news release.

A key feature is the free 120-day mobile registration service for expats on each visit, ensuring seamless connectivity during their stay in Pakistan. Senior PTA officials and experts are providing on-ground support through interactive displays and personalized assistance.

Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman emphasized the Authority’s commitment to advancing the Prime Minister’s digital inclusion goals: PTA is focused on enabling hassle-free telecom services and fostering a digitally empowered nation for all Pakistanis, at home and abroad.