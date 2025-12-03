PTA reaffirms commitment to advancing child online protection at ‘Safer Futures Online’

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 03 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) reaffirmed its commitment to bolstering child online protection at the “Safer Futures Online: From Awareness to Action”.

The event wa organized in collaboration with UNICEF, NCRC, Telenor Pakistan, and National CERT, said a press release issued here Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Khawar Saddique Khokar Member (Compliance & Enforcement) underscored the need for unified action to ensure a safe and empowering digital experience for children.

PTA emphasised its continued efforts to strengthen Pakistan’s online safety framework through effective enforcement under PECA laws, enhanced cooperation with global digital platforms, improved complaint-management systems, and targeted nationwide awareness initiatives, the press release said.

The Authority reiterated that protecting young users is a shared responsibility requiring active coordination among regulators, industry partners, civil society, educators, and parents.