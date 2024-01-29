PTA raid on VOIP grey setup

ISLAMABAD, Jan 29 (APP): Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) along with the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted a successful raid against the grey trafficker at NESPAK Housing Society, Lahore.

During the raid, 188 Active SIMs, nine VoIP Gateways (32 ports), 05 Laptops and 2 Network Switches were recovered.

Two persons have been arrested at the spot, said a news release issued here on Monday.

FIA is further investigating the matter.

The successful raid against the illegal setup is a part of PTA’s efforts to prevent the circumvention of the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) and is made possible because of continuous monitoring, commitment and persistent efforts by PTA in curbing the menace of grey traffic thus curtailing the loss to the national exchequer.