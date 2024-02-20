PTA, NCRC, UNICEF & Telenor Pakistan join hands to safeguard children

ISLAMABAD, Feb 20 (APP):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), in collaboration with the National Commission on the Rights of Child (NCRC), United Nations International Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), and Telenor Pakistan, joined hands in a launching ceremony to safeguard children from online hazards.

The ceremony was held for the parental guide titled “Safeguarding your Child in the Digital Age-Guide for Caregivers & Policy Brief on Child Online Protection” at the Telenor 345 headquarters.

Representatives from the Ministry of Information Technology & Telecom, PTA, Telenor, NCRC, and UNICEF Pakistan also graced the ceremony with their presence.

Caretaker Minister for IT & Telecom, Dr. Umar Saif was the chief guest on this occasion.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Umar Saif emphasised the critical need to safeguard children online in today’s digital age. He stressed that it is the collective responsibility of society to establish a secure online environment for children besides educating and supporting them in navigating the digital landscape safely.

Chairman PTA, Major General (Retd) Hafeez Ur Rehman reiterated PTA’s dedication to promoting a secure online environment, with a particular emphasis on safeguarding the youth and children of the nation.

He expressed confidence in the ongoing collaboration of PTA with all stakeholders to ensure children’s online safety and promote responsible internet use.

Speaking on the occasion, Khurrum Ashfaque, CEO of Telenor Pakistan, said, “With a staggering statistic revealing that 1 in 3 internet users worldwide is a child, it’s evident that safeguarding their online experience is paramount.”

“Every child deserves the right to explore the internet safely and securely, free from harm or exploitation.

Let us work together to raise awareness, strengthen legislative frameworks, and empower our children with the knowledge and skills they need to navigate the digital world safely,” says Ayesha Raza Farooq, Chairperson, NCRC.

The ceremony included an interactive session involving children from schools and their caregivers.

This session aimed to equip them with vital knowledge about online threats and promote safe online practices.

It exemplified the commitment of the participating organisations to empower the children and caregivers with the necessary tools for a safer online experience.