PTA issues Cyber Security strategy 2023-2028 for Pakistan’s Telecom sector

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP): The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has issued its Cyber Security Strategy for Pakistan’s Telecom Sector, a comprehensive and ambitious plan set to span from 2023 to 2028.

This strategy is a significant step in the implementation of the National Cyber Security Policy – 2021, and marks a monumental stride towards bolstering digital security in the country’s rapidly evolving telecom sector said a news release issued here on Tuesday.

The strategy is built on six foundational pillars, each targeting a specific aspect of cyber security, such as legal framework, cyber resilience, proactive monitoring and incident response, capacity building, cooperation and collaboration, and public awareness.

Collectively, these pillars represent a holistic approach, ensuring a resilient and secure digital infrastructure across Pakistan’s telecom sector.

At its core, the strategy emphasizes a multi-stakeholder approach, fostering active collaboration between public and private sectors, regulatory bodies, telecom operators, private security firms, academia, and civil society. This inclusive strategy aims to create a united and comprehensive front against cyber threats.

PTA is dedicated to progressively enhance the cyber security posture of Pakistan’s telecom sector over the next five years. This initiative is not just a step forward in cyber security but it is also a leap towards a more digitally secure and resilient Pakistan.

The strategy is available at https://pta.gov.pk/en/media-center/single-media/cyber-security-strategy-for-telecom-sector-2023-2028-121223.