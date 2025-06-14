PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal tampering of IMEI, sale of cloned mobile devices

ISLAMABAD, Jun 14 (APP):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in collaboration with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Gujranwala, successfully conducted three raids in Gujrat against the sale of tampered/cloned mobile phones.

A total of 45 mobile phones with tampered IMEIs were seized during the raids, said a news release.

The first raid at Gulzar-e-Madina Road resulted in the seizure of 12 devices and arrest of two individuals. The second raid at Zaib Super Market, led to the confiscation of 13 phones and the apprehension of one person. In the third raid was at Kashmir Plaza where 20 phones were recovered, and three individuals were arrested.

The seized devices, including various Google Pixel and OnePlus models, had reprogrammed IMEIs linked to lower-priced devices. FIRs have been registered, and investigations are ongoing.

PTA maintains a zero-tolerance policy against the illegal modification of mobile device identifiers. IMEl tampering and the distribution of cloned phones pose serious threats to national security and public safety, facilitating criminal anonymity and enabling cybercrime, financial fraud, abductions, and other offenses.

PTA urges the public to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to mobile phone cloning or tampering. Regulatory actions are being strengthened, and violators will face strict legal consequences.