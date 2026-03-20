PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal SIM issuance

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), through its Zonal Office Lahore, in close collaboration with NCCIA Lahore and Gujranwala, has conducted a series of successful enforcement actions against franchisees and individuals involved in the illegal issuance and activation of SIMs through biometric verification systems.

These raids were carried out in Pattoki (District Kasur), Pindi Bhattian (District Hafizabad), Lahore, and Daska (District Sialkot), regarding misuse of CNICs, illegal SIM activations, and associated fraudulent activities.

In Pattoki, a franchise was raided, resulting in the arrest of the franchise owner.

Analysis of the seized mobile phone revealed 224,201 digital fingerprints, along with software tools used for GPS spoofing, BVS device IMEI tampering, and device unlocking.

A large number of BVS devices and scanners were recovered, including 10 Ufone BVS devices, 4 Zong BVS devices, 3 Jazz BVS devices, 3 Telenor BVS devices, and 9 BVS scanners. All equipment and digital media were confiscated as evidence.

In Pindi Bhattian, the owner of another franchise was apprehended. The seized mobile phone contained thousands of digital fingerprints along with evidence of active SIM trading and device manipulation.

Further raids in Lahore and Daska led to the apprehension of 7 suspects involved in illegal SIM activation, active SIM trading, and associated microfinance bank account activities. FIRs have been registered in all cases by NCCIA, and investigations are ongoing.

These actions demonstrate PTA’s commitment to curbing illegal SIM issuance and ensuring regulatory compliance. Citizens are urged to report unauthorised SIMs via PTA’s toll-free helpline 0800-55055 or online complaint portal https://complaint.pta.gov.pk/userlogin.aspx.