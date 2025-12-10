PTA intensifies crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP): The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Zonal Office Lahore, in close coordination with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) Lahore, conducted a successful raid at a Zong Franchisee in Sheikhupura involved in the illegal issuance of SIMs.

The action followed a complaint lodged by a female citizen whose CNIC was repeatedly misused for unauthorized SIM activations, said a press release.

During the raid, two mobile phones, one laptop, five Biometric Verification System (BVS) devices, and 150 SIMs were seized. Two individuals, including the franchise owner and a Zong employee, were arrested, with an FIR registered and further investigations in progress.

PTA reiterates its firm resolve to curb BVS misuse and eliminate illegal SIM issuance. Citizens are requested to report unauthorized SIMs via PTA’s Helpline 0800-55055 or the online portal https://complaint.pta.gov.pk/userlogin.aspx.