PTA granted NGMS/5G licenses to CMOs

ISLAMABAD, Mar 20 (APP):The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said that Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs), namely Jazz, Ufone and Zong have formally been authorised to start the 5G services across Pakistan.

In order to ensure a high-quality user experience during this initial transition, all CMOs will introduce 5G services in a phased manner, said a news release issued here on Friday.

To facilitate consumer awareness and ensure a seamless user experience, all CMOs will publish updated lists on their official websites, identifying specific areas where 5G services are available, as well as details of 5G-enabled mobile handset models compatible in Pakistan.

At this stage, 5G-capable smartphone models included in the published lists, from leading manufacturers, will be able to access 5G services in covered areas.

Service availability may vary depending on location, network readiness, and device compatibility.

The Consumers are advised to enable 5G settings and update devices to the latest operating system version for optimal performance.

PTA remains committed to ensuring a smooth and transparent transition to next-generation 5G services nationwide.